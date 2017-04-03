BERL report crunches cost of move to dolphin-safe fishing

A shift to safer fishing practices in the Maui dolphinhabitat would cost the industry between $40 million and $65 million, a new economic analysis suggests.

Environmental group WWF-New Zealand commissioned consultants BERL to project what it would cost for commercial fishers operating off the North Island's west coast to transition to long-lining, away from set-netting and trawling.

The two conventional fishing methods are considered a threat to the world's rarest and smallest marine dolphin, which has dwindled to a population estimated at 63 adult individuals, and is found only off the west coast of the North Island in relatively shallow waters.

The authors of BERL's report, released today, looked at different scenarios attempting to cover both the cost of transition to the fishing industry and ripple effects on sectors that supply or rely upon it.

The "pessimistic" scenarioassumed revenue losses, boat refit costs, along with spending on a retraining package at the high end of the range.The "optimistic" scenarioassumed these revenue losses, boat refits and retraining costs at the low end.

BERL estimated the total net costs of the shift to longlining could range from $40.1 million to $65.6 million, over a three-year period.

A "pessimistic" principal scenario estimated a total transition cost of just over $25 million in the first year of an assumed three-year transition period, falling to just over $19.1 million in the third year.

The estimated cost in an "optimistic" principal scenario totalled just under $15.5 million in the first year, dropping to just under $11 million in the third year.

For that scenario, the impact of the transition fell heavily on the fishing industry and the wider community across each of the three years.

In another alternative scenario, assuming that boats unable to shift would be replaced with ones that could, BERL projected the total net costs of a shift to long-lining could range from $41.8 million to $75.3 million, over a three-year period.

The pessimistic alternative scenario estimates a total transition cost of just under $56.2 million in the first year of an assumed three-year transition period.

This cost would fall to just under $7.6 million in the third year. An estimated cost in the optimistic alternative scenario totalled just under $33.5 million in the first year, dropping to just over $3.1 million in the third year.

BERL acknowledged constraints in collecting data for its report, including a "paucity" of data as to the nature of existing operations.

Fishing data was collated by management areas, which did not perfectly align with the north-south Maui dolphin range the consultancy was asked to consider, the authors noted.

The report follows recently-announced moves by major companies Sanford and Moana New Zealand to shift away from the practices.

They aim to have no catching rights leased to coastal set netters out to 100m depth north of New Plymouth from next October, and no conventional trawling within 100m depth in the Maui dolphin habitat after 2022.

WWF-New Zealand head of campaigns Peter Hardstaff said the report critically gave an initial estimate of what costs could be involved for an industry-wide shift: but he added Government support for transitioning operators was needed.

"We need other fishers to come to the table, but the transition isn't going to happen without government engagement."

But Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy said compensating commercial fishers was not an option being considered by the Government, "because we are confident we already have effective restrictions in place now".

The Government could restrict catch limits, fishing areas and methods used under sustainability grounds or protecting marine mammals, Guy said.

"Industry know these changes are made without compensation, therefore any sustainability decisions must be based on robust science."

An area of more than 1700 sq km of the habitat has been closed to trawl net fishing since 2003, and in 2012 the set net ban area was doubled to 6200 sq km to cover all areas where there had been confirmed sightings.



"Since July 2012, there has been mandatory observer coverage on all commercial set net vessels operating offshore out to seven nautical miles in the Taranaki region and increasing observer coverage on the trawl fleet north of Taranaki," Guy said.



"In both fisheries there have been no observer-reported sightings of a Maui or Hector's dolphin since coverage began, which gives us confidence we have the restrictions in the right areas.

"If there was any evidence that Maui dolphins are in a wider area we would immediately look at further restrictions, but there is just no evidence for this."

- NZ Herald