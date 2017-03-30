Live: Wellington remains shrouded - but at last there's good news for weary travellers

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Wellington is waking to a second day of mist and rain - and fog may thicken before it clears around midday.

Planes remain grounded at the capital's airport today and hundreds of passengers stranded after sea fog shrouded the city yesterday morning.

Many were forced to spend an uncomfortable night at the terminal after hotel rooms and rental cars were quickly snapped up by travellers caught out by the unexpected delay.

ARE YOU THERE? SEND US AN EMAIL

Forecasters say the fog is not likely to clear until mid-morning at the earliest, depending on a wind change.

Blankets are being dished out to the hundreds stranded at @WLGAirport. The city's hotels are full and the rental cars are gone. pic.twitter.com/M43pGMy0DH — Michael Cropp (@M_Cropp) March 29, 2017

MetService duty forecaster Mark Todd said the capital's weather woes would be sorted once a northerly wind picked up which was expected to happen by midday.

Flights will remain suspended until the fog clears which currently isn't expected until mid-morning tmrw. Updates https://t.co/M7HtbjWl3W pic.twitter.com/1UAm0GUOc4 — Wellington Airport (@WLGAirport) March 29, 2017

"The good news is there's not long to go and it's going to be over," said Todd.

Continued below.

Related Content Displaced passengers stuck at airport as thick fog grounds all flights in and out of Wellington Flash floods yesterday, but heavy rain set to ease today Video MetService Weather Wellington: March 30th

"We're now waiting for northerly winds to pick up and flush out the fog."

Todd said although it was difficult to say precisely when, "I can say with a great deal of confidence that by lunch time things will have improved".

However misty conditions are threatening to deteriorate as rain turns to fog for a time this morning.

The airport now says the earliest scheduled arrival this morning is an Air New Zealand flight from Invercargill, expected to land at 8.52am.

Air New Zealand yesterday abandoned all operations at the airport yesterday evening as murky skies failed to clear. Today the airline will be putting on six extra flights to clear the passenger backlog.

Other scheduled domestic and international flights are listed as cancelled on the airport's website.



Elsewhere across the country the weather was set to improve as the low that brought intense rain that led to flash flooding in parts of Auckland yesterday tracks off the East Coast.

"They'll be a shower here and there and some may be on the heavier side but these will be few and far between and things are going to continue to improve around the North Island," said Todd.

Most of the South Island was in for a fine day with a bit of cloud in coastal areas and rain developing in the far south.

- NZ Herald