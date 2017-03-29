Max Key's 2044 campaign in trouble? Parliament's Speaker looking into video

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Max Key's campaign to be Prime Minister is off to a shaky start - Parliament's Speaker is making enquiries after the DJ filmed inside Parliament, including in a security clearance area.

A spokesman for Speaker David Carter said he was unaware of the video, which has been picked up by media and has more than 19,000 views.

No permission for filming in restricted areas was sought from the Office of the Speaker and Carter will make further enquiries into the matter, the spokesman said.

In a video blog, Max gives a behind-the-scenes account of his dad John Key's last day in Parliament and valedictory speech.

The day starts in the Key family home in Parnell, where Max outlines some of his highlights with "Papa Key" over the years, including planking and playing golf with Barack Obama.

After taking viewers through the suit options he considered for the day, it's off to Wellington but not before telling Moonbeam the cat to "like and subscribe".

Max films through Parliament's security screening area, zooming-in on a large sign telling visitors of filming restrictions, and later in corridors of Parliament House.

"I'm going to try and show you some behind-the-scenes [in] Dad's office, pretty much that's all I can film there, they are not letting me take my camera anywhere," he says into the camera.

Inside Key snr's office the view isn't quite the same - after his resignation in December he moved from the Beehive's ninth floor to "an office in the furthest corner of Parliament", Max notes.

Growing up as the Prime Minister's son for eight of his 21 years, it dawns on Max the day could be his last in Parliament.

"Until I'm Prime Minister ... imagine that," he says as #VOTEKEY2044 flashes on screen.

