Two confirmed dead in horrific Canterbury crash earlier today

Police have confirmed that two people were killed in a crash between a car and truck at Culverden, North Canterbury this morning.

The car was so badly smashed police could not initially confirm how many people were in the vehicle, Senior Sergeant Paul Reeves said.

The crash happened about 8am, on Mouse Point Rd in Culverden, North Canterbury. The driver of the Freight Lines truck was not injured.

The scene examination has now been completed and the road has reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact their nearest police station as soon as possible.

- NZ Herald

