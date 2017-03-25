Major crash which injured 7, two critically, causes SH2 delays

By - Hawkes Bay Today

Seven people have been hurt - two critically - in a three car crash in Hawke's Bay, which has blocked the southbound lane of State Highway 2 near Hastings.

A St John ambulance spokeswoman said all of the injured had been taken to Hawke's Bay hospital by ambulance.

Two people were in a critical condition, two had serious injuries and three more were moderately injured in the crash, she said.

Firefighters had to use the jaws of life to free four injured people who were trapped in the wreckage, a fire service spokesman said.

The crash happened just south of Pakipaki, near the Stock Rd intersection just before 4pm, a police spokeswoman said. Police have received reports that up to 10 people were in the vehicles involved in the crash.

The southbound lane is blocked but traffic is flowing northbound.