Body of man who disappeared on Sunday found off Kaikoura Peninsula

A man's body has been found in water off the Kaikoura Peninsula. Photo/File
Police have found the body of a man who went missing while snorkelling off the Kaikoura Peninsula.

Canterbury Sergeant Jason Munro said the body was found in shallow water during low tide at East Head, about 6pm yesterday.

"It follows an extensive search, which began on Sunday, for a man who went snorkelling in the area and failed to return."

Formal identification of the body is ongoing, he said.

Police could not release further details at this stage.

The matter will be referred to the Coroner.

Police thanked Coastguard and others who helped search for the man.

- NZ Herald

