Hidden Pacific: Herald readers raise $100,000 for Papua New Guinea village

The Herald and World Vision want to raise $100,000 for the urgent water and sanitation needs in the Hanuabada village of Port Moresby. Each day we'll be reporting on a particular problem for the region and showcasing how World Vision has helped. Today, the growth of slums.

The Herald and World Vision with your readers and supporter's help have reached the fundraising target for the urgent water and sanitation needs in the Hanuabada village of Port Moresby.

Thank you - 100,000 times.

Your generosity has enabled us to smash the Hidden Pacific campaign's initial fundraising target with more than a week to go.

And donations are coming fast. We found out yesterday morning we'd topped the $100,000 mark set when we launched the campaign on March 4.

By the end of the day the total stood at $101,549.

The money will go to Hanuabada village on the outskirts of Papua New Guinea's capital Port Moresby. It will contribute to World Vision's water and sanitation work and improve the community's health, especially that of children.

It will help extend a safe water supply.

"The generosity of Herald readers and World Vision supporters has been incredible," said World Vision New Zealand chief executive Chris Clarke. "To have already raised $100,000 for our work in the Pacific is fantastic. It is inspiring to see Kiwis get behind the communities of our neighbours."

As well as donations to the project in Hanuabada, you've also committed to supporting long-term needs across the region.

This will support educational development, boost healthcare resources, extend nutritional capability, and build communities' resilience to disaster and climate change.

"We know our readers are generous," said Herald managing editor Shayne Currie. "They proved that two years ago when we partnered with World Vision to help the millions of people displaced by the humanitarian crisis in Syria.

"And now they've done it again - for a cause closer to home. We'd like to thank each and every person who gave a donation, however big. Their willingness to help some of the poorest countries of the world, in our backyard, says great things about New Zealanders.

"The money they've donated will make a real and lasting difference to many people's lives."

There's still time to donate. For the final week of the campaign, starting on Monday, we'll feature personal reflections on the region and the work done by World Vision.

So keep reading our stories and watching the videos that accompany them. And, if you can afford it, make a donation.

