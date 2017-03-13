Car smashes through State Highway 1 petrol station in ram raid

A group of thieves drove their car through the front door of a Waikato petrol station on State Highway 1 before leaving it there and fleeing in another vehicle.

Waikato police are now hunting those involved after the incident about 12.40am today.

The Mobil Service Station at Karapiro is currently closed as police investigate.

Detective Craig Lemin said there was one staff member at the service station at the time of the incident and the person is unharmed.

The stolen white Mazda, registration HFL43, which was carrying five people, crashed through the doors to gain access to the shop.

"Five people entered the shop, armed with two bats, and took tobacco and cigarettes before leaving the scene in a second stolen yellow Mazda Atenza, registration number CPJ6.

"The second car was located not long after in Tirau."

Police are conducting scene examinations at both sites.

"Police are appealing for anyone who saw either of these cars in the area, travelling separately or together, in the early hours of the morning to come forward."

Glass has been left strewn inside and outside the premises.

One of the owners, who wished not to be named, told the Herald it was the second time in as many years the service station had been targeted in a ram raid.

She said the previous raiders targeted the ATM, but in this morning's raid cigarettes and the till were sought.

She said the staff member who was at the shop at the time was "very shaken, but unharmed".

On their Facebook page this morning, police advised the station would be closed.

"The station is currently closed so trying to get the message out there early to not block up the road trying to get in here. Would hate for an accident to happen in front of us.

"If you work at a servo remember your safety is paramount and if you own one, keep up with your security," they posted.

