Motorists warned to expect traffic jams at major Auckland intersection after deluge

Traffic using one of the busiest intersections in Auckland may face big delays after yesterday's deluge caused havoc in New Lynn.

Monsoon-like rainfall lefts parts of the West Auckland suburb in waist-deep water with cars submerged and properties left swamped.

One of the suburbs major intersections connecting the suburb to Titirangi and Kelston ground to a halt after a nearby stream over-flowed during the deluge.

Auckland Transport warned that those travelling through New Lynn should expect significant delays during this morning's rush hour, especially if travelling near Titirangi and Great North Rd intersection.

Parts of Great North Rd near Clark St re-opened overnight with a single lane in each direction.

However, Auckland Transport said not all lanes on the large road would be open in time for the start of the morning rush hour despite floodwaters subsiding.



The transport organisation asked motorists to try avoid this area or use an alternative route where possible.

Engineers would be inspecting the flood-affected road this morning.

More than 320 properties were flooded in a matter of hours in yesterday's flash flood - 225 in West Auckland - with some inundated by waist-deep water.

Meanwhile, a number of roads across the Auckland region remain closed due to flooding and slips.

They include Tawa St in Oneroa on Waiheke Island, a section of Falls Rd in Warkworth and parts of Twilight Rd, East Coast Rd and McNicol Rd in the Clevedon area.

Lagoon Dr in Panmure is also down to one lane due to a slip.

- NZ Herald