Racist abuse: Victim Narindervir Singh calls for public apology to the Punjabi community

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

The victim of a racist attack has said he will forgive his abuser if the man apologises to the Punjabi community.

Narindervir Singh filmed a Kiwi man swearing, spitting and mooning him after a road-rage incident in Glen Innes last week. The video was posted to Facebook and went viral.

Singh told Fairfax he wanted the man to come forward and apologise.

"We live in a multicultural country. If he publicly apologises to the Punjabi community I won't take the matter to court."

Singh moved to New Zealand from India seven years ago and said the incident was the first time he'd been subjected to racial abuse.

Indian media reported that the abuser was tailgating Singh who pulled over to let the man pass. A man and woman then leapt out of the car and aggressively abused Singh, who stayed in his vehicle with the windows rolled up.

Singh can be heard explaining the situation unfolding before him.

"He was driving the wrong way. I gave him a space. That lady show me the finger.

"And now he is trying to track me. He is giving me bad names. This guy you can see his face, he is calling me ****.

When Singh speaks in Punjabi the enraged driver took it as an opportunity to make fun of him. He mimics the Indian language and adds "go back to your f***ing own country, cuz".

Continued below.

Related Content Enraged driver swears, and insults Indian man in racist tirade in Auckland road-rage incident Video Watch: Man in NZ goes on racist tirade Your Views: Readers' Letters

The abuser later said: "You know what you sound like? You sound like a f***ing nagging f***ing wife mate".

The abuser, who is wearing sunglasses, a grey Everlast T-shirt and jeans, can be seen pulling the fingers and exposing his bottom as Singh drove away.

But the fight wasn't over.

"When I reached my destination a woman called Sarah pulled up and said she'd reported the incident to the police but then the man turned up again," Singh told Fairfax.

"He got out of his car and started abusing Sarah who ran back to her car."

"It really shocked me and after he [left], I was really shaken," Singh told Newshub.

"I don't know what to do, it really hurts my heart ... The first thing in my mind was that he might hurt me with some weapon."

Police said that a complaint had been made regarding the video and inquiries are ongoing.

- NZ Herald