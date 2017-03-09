Convicted killer Bronson Kelekolio smiles as he's sentenced for prison rampage

A convicted killer who admitted going on a prison rampage has been sentenced today but won't have to serve any extra time behind bars.

Bronson Kelekolio, 20, is serving a life sentence for the December 2012 murder of 22-year-old Ashburton woman Sina Nerisa Solomona.

He was 15 when he stabbed Solomona 14 times in a frenzied attack before slitting her throat and sexually violating her.

In July 2014, he was sentenced at the High Court in Christchurch to life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 14 years and six months after pleading guilty to her murder.

But on December 13 last year, he and co-accused Jesse Lee Fraser, became frustrated at their perceived bad treatment inside the Rawhiti unit at Christchurch Men's Prison.

At a scheduled mid-morning lock-up, they refused to go into their cells, Christchurch District Court earlier was told.

After Corrections staff locked down the area, the pair - especially 21-year old Fraser who is serving a sentence for aggravated robbery - yelled obscenities and displayed aggressive behaviour towards them.

The offenders used fire hoses to spray water around and threw hose nozzles at the unit guardroom and cell observation windows.

They then smashed up a table tennis table and armed themselves with its metal legs.

They refused to listen to Corrections negotiators and the disturbance only ended when they were pepper-sprayed, contained, and taken off to another cell block.

No staff were injured in the rampage, but it caused $6000 of damage.

A 15cm metal shank was later found in one of the cells.

Neither man was legally represented when they appeared for sentence at Christchurch District Court today.

A pre-sentence report noted that Kelekolio's behaviour has "generally been pretty good" and the incident was somewhat out of character for him.

Asked by Judge Tom Gilbert if wanted to say anything before he was sentenced, Kelekolio said: "Na, I'm all good."

Kelekolio smiled as he was sentenced to six months in jail, hearing that it would be served concurrently, given that he is serving a life sentence.

Judge Gilbert noted that it might be something that the Parole Board considers when he finally comes up for parole in many years time.

Fraser, appearing via audio visual link from Auckland Men's Prison, today accepted: "It was a heat of the moment thing and I take responsibility for what I did."

Fraser has been due for release in June next year but was today ordered to serve an extra seven months.

Reparation of $6000 had been sought but Judge Gilbert said that was "unrealistic" given that both men are serving prisoners.

- NZ Herald