Landslip pushed Dodge ute along on a trail of destruction

By Lesley Staniland - Bay of Plenty Times

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Coromandel resident Rex Eden woke at 3.30am on Wednesday morning to the sound of a tree falling, followed by a sound of thunder.

He shone his torch out the window of his upstairs flat in Onemana Drive, about 10km north of Whangamata in the seaside settlement.

"The torch was a bit weak and I couldn't really see anything so I went back to bed,'' Rex said.

"When I got up later on and looked out the window, I was absolutely staggered.

"There used to be a row of trees along the side of the house and a caravan parked next to them - but when I looked out there was nothing. It had all gone.''

The massive slip which miraculously swept between buildings was just one example of the widespread damage caused after a month's worth of rainfall crashed down in a single day this week.

Eden's $80,000 Dodge ute, which he used to tow a fifth wheeler camper, was dislodged by the slip and pushed almost 50m from the top of the drive to the house ending up less than a metre from the wall of a house on the opposite side of the road.

It was only halted by a strong steel pipe erected for a shade sail.

On its journey down the hill the ute bowled over a neighbour's power box before crossing a wide grassy area and coming to rest on the opposite property.





Continued below.

Related Content Video Watch: Drone footage of large Landslip at Onemana Your Views: Readers' Letters Shootings the talk of former coal mining town

Yvonne Staunton, the owner of the house opposite, was asleep in the downstairs unit and shone her torch out the window after hearing noises but likewise didn't see anything out of the ordinary.

"I still haven't been able to figure out how Rex's ute came to be where it is. It was in park with the handbrake on.

"There are no tyre marks on the grass. The only evidence is the broken power box. So it must have flown or floated.''



Her daughter's car, which was parked on the downward side of Rex's ute, was a write-off after a large pohutukawa fell on it.





The caravan which used to be parked beside the trees has been left a flattened wreck and the garage of another neighbouring property received some damage.

Meanwhile, back in Whangamata, a Hilton Rd house was also badly damaged when a hillside from Chevron Cresc above slipped.

The holiday home was unoccupied at the time.

Both roads north and south of Whangamata were closed for most of yesterday by large slips and the road to Waihi near Whiritoa remained closed today.

Civil Defence Controller and Whangamata Area Manager Garry Towler said the Coromandel was not out of the rough yet with another downpour predicted for later today.

Whangamata Fire Brigade, which had its first callout at 3.48am yesterday and a further 38 by 12.30pm, fortunately had a quiet night.

They were supported throughout the day and night by members of the Onemana Volunteer Rural Fire Force who also monitored roads north of Whangamata where several slips had fallen.

Shops closed early yesterday and many remained closed today as Eftpos, email and till services were unable.

They were not expected to be available until Friday at the earliest.