Prisoner at risk of self-harm tied down for 37 consecutive nights, investigation found

A prisoner at risk of self-harm was tied down for 16 hours a day over 37 consecutive nights, an investigation by the Chief Ombudsman has found.

The damning investigation, released today, found five times where tie-down beds or waist restraints were used to manage severely at-risk inmates between July 2015 and June last year. The restraints appeared to have been over-used because Corrections did not have the resources to manage the inmates, the report said.

Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier concluded that the Corrections Department's treatment of the prisoners had breached the Convention against Torture and its own legislation.

Generally, its management of at-risk prisoners around the country was "substandard and detrimental to their well-being".

Tie-down beds and waist restraints can only be lawfully used in New Zealand jails as a last resort and in very prescribed circumstances. They cannot be used in ways that cause discomfort to prisoners or for disciplinary purposes.

Boshier found that one inmate at Auckland Prison was tied to his bed for 16 hours at a time, 37 nights in a row. In all, the prisoner spent 592 hours in restraints, and sometimes soiled his bed. His limbs were not moved during the prolonged periods of restraint - a breach of the Corrections Act and Corrections' policies.

In 36 of the 37 nights, Corrections staff failed to get medical approval for the restraints - also a breach of the department's rules.

Corrections told investigators that the man had been tied down to prevent self-harm, but the Ombudsman said he was successfully managed during the daytime without restraints and by being observed by staff. The use of tie-down beds coincided with reduced staffing levels, Boshier said.

Boshier accepted the difficulty of managing high-needs prisoners, but said tying an inmate to a bed for up to 16 hours each day "as a way of managing resourcing pressures" was not appropriate.

Corrections chief executive Ray Smith said today he ordered an immediate review of Corrections policy on tie-down beds when he was made aware of the case. He also ordered a review by Corrections' chief inspector.

Smith said he accepted that mistakes were made in the used of the tie-down bed and said "it's use crept from being a last-option to a tool for managing the prisoner's health and complex behaviours".

Corrections had changed its policies and practices as a result of the case, he said.

The Ombudsman's report also identified "inappropriate behaviours" by two Corrections staff members, which Smith described as "a failure of integrity" and not representative of "the patience and respect our staff take in such cases".

"I have personally met with the prisoner concerned and discussed his care over this time," Smith said.

"Although he remains a complex prisoner to manage, he is responding well to a new health management plan and is not presently self-harming."

In a separate case at Otago Corrections Facility, the Ombudsman found an inmate was continuously kept in a waist restraint with his hands tied behind his back. The cuffs were only removed for two hours a day and four hours a night. He was locked in his cell for 21 hours a day.

This treatment went on for 12 weeks before the prisoner was released, during which time he was not given his medication and not seen by a psychologist.

Boshier found it usually took weeks for a prisoner to see a psychiatrist. It was not known how often prisoners were denied their medication.

Smith said most of the Chief Ombudsman's recommendations had been accepted.

The findings needed to be seen in context, he said. Twelve out of 7000 prisoners tied down over the past three years was a "tiny proportion" of the total muster.

Chief Human Rights Commissioner David Rutherford said the report reinforced the value of independent prison inspectors.

The report was a "milestone" for preventative monitoring by inspectors, he said.

"Without the co-ordinated preventative monitoring activities ... these sorts of breaches would go undiscovered."

