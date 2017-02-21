Taranaki father jailed after killing 2yo daughter

By Sam Hurley

A father has been sentenced to more than four years in prison after killing his two-year-old daughter in a moment of "true horror" at their Hawera home.

Philip Murray Kinraid, 29, appeared at the High Court in New Plymouth today and was sentenced to four years and three months in prison.

On November 23 last year, the chemical engineer, who worked at Fonterra, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of toddler Esme Claire Kinraid.

Emergency services were called to the Victoria St house about 11pm on June 26, 2015, however attempts to revive the young girl were unsuccessful.

Justice Rebecca Ellis told the court before Kinraid had left for work he put his two children to bed shortly after 7pm.

She said Kinraid wrapped his daughter in a blanket, but Esme kicked it off.

He then placed the toddler face down on a pillow, and forced her down with his right arm.

Justice Ellis said Esme was "squirming" and making noises, "inhaling and exhaling while she screamed".

After Kinraid returned from work he checked on the toddler, who appeared "unnaturally stiff".

Continued below.

Related Content Your views: Readers' letters Woman has 100 surgeries for perfect Barbie body - and aims to have more Watch NZH Local Focus: Call centre aims to empower Maori and Pacific workers

After turning her over, Kinraid noticed one of his daughter's eyes was half open, and half her face was colourless.

Kinraid told the 111 operator: "I think I may have killed my daughter."

When emergency services arrived he told police, "i might have committed manslaughter".

He also appeared suicidal and asked police to shoot him.

Crown prosecutor Nik Marinovich said Esme's mother was suffering a "clear feeling of loss and pain".

"She is now a mother growing old without the memories and achievements of her daughter."

He said Esme would have suffered "great horror" during the final minutes of her life.

Kinraid has been living with his brother in Dunedin.

Kinraid's mother, Jacinta Kinraid, declined to comment when approached by the Herald.

However, a family member, who wished not to be named, told the Herald Kinraid was a "lovable giant" involved in an "unfortunate tragedy".

Justice Ellis suppressed the name of Kinraid's ex-partner, the mother of Esme, and several names and identifying factors of people known to him.

Kinraid's former partner, along with their five-year-old son, no longer live in Taranaki.

In December 2015, Kinraid breached his bail conditions by failing to report to the Dunedin Central Police Station, which he was required to do every weekday.

He was placed in custody in Christmas Day 2015 until a hearing on January 7 when he was again granted bail.

- NZ Herald