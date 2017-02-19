Reports of helicopter crash in the Ruapehu District

There are reports a helicopter has gone down in a hilly area in the Ruapehu District this morning.

Emergency services are heading to the site of the crash after being alerted to it just after 9:30am.

Fire Service shift commander Mike Wanoa said crew were on their way to the crash site north west of Raetihi.

However he said they were "nowhere near" the site of the crash, near Makakahi Road.

"It will take us 40 minutes to get there."

He had no further details at this stage.

Police confirmed they were also en route to the site of the crash, but had no information at this stage.

- NZ Herald