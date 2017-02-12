Volunteers restart rescue effort for stranded whales

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Volunteers are this morning determining which of about 240 pilot whales stranded at Farewell Spit are can be saved.

DoC senior communications advisor Herb Christophers said it was at this stage unknown how many survived the night.

Volunteers began assessing the whales at first light and would start refloating them at the next high tide, about midday.

The group were from a different pod to the 416 whales that were stranded on Thursday night, Christophers said.

"They are another 8km further into the Golden Bay [than the last group], south of Puponga. So in other words they're at probably more risk.

"[They're] scattered along an 8km front in pods of about 20 or 30 at a time, between Puponga and Pakawau."

Christophers renewed calls for new volunteers to help with the rescue effort.

"People were taken out of the water about dusk last night and now that we've got some light we'll probably be back out there. That's going to require some manpower, people power. We've got to try and get back out there as soon as possible."

After the whales had been assessed volunteers would turn them around so they were facing the sea and wait until high tide to help them back into the water.

- NZ Herald