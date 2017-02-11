Otago prison in lockdown after staff assaulted

Breaking

An Otago prison's been put in lockdown after three staff were assaulted by three inmates.

The incident happened this afternoon at Otago Correctional Facility, south-west of Dunedin.

Acting Prison Director, Lyndal Miles says one of the staff members assaulted had to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Miles says staff followed standard procedures when they locked down the site and the situation is fully under control.

A police spokesman said he was not able to provide any details on what occurred.

He said the southern police district had been informed of an incident at the facility and police would be making inquiries in due course.

- Newstalk ZB