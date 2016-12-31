4:33pm Sat 31 December
Three scrub fires near Blenheim

Firefighters are battling three scrub fires near Blenheim. Photo / file
Firefighters are battling three scrub fires near Blenheim this afternoon.

Police have advised locals and motorists to avoid the Wither Hills Farm Park, where emergency services were called about 2.30pm.

A Fire Service spokesman said three helicopters had joined crews from the Rural Fire Authority and the Fire Service.

He said there were three fires south of Blenheim, all fairly close together. One was on Taylor Pass Rd near the landfill, the other two around the Maxwell Pass.

The world-famous Wither Hills winery was not threatened.

"It's very dry down there," the spokesman said.

- NZ Herald

