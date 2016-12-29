Police: Man at centre of Christchurch overnight shooting was targeted by armed intruders

A man shot in Christchurch overnight was targeted by armed intruders who broke into his home, police say.

A 25-year-old man will have surgery in Christchurch Hospital today after he was shot about 2am. The wounds are not thought to be life-threatening.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Ford said the man was shot by one of two intruders who entered his Morley St home in the northwest suburb of Bryndwr.

Ford said the man was targeted by the intruders and there was no immediate concern for the wider community.

It was thought all those involved were known to each other.

Neighbours were shocked to wake to news there had been a shooting at the Morley St flat.

Two close neighbours spoken to by the Herald expressed surprise that they had not heard a gunshot.

"The first I heard of anything was when the police came and spoke to me about 7am," said one man who did not wish to be named.

A police cordon, including armed officers, is protecting the scene this morning.

What appears to be blood stains can be seen on the front door frames.

Locals say the occupants have only been living at the address for a few months.

"There was always a lot of cars coming and going," one resident said.

"You never expect this is your street. It's awful."

A scene examination was to take place this morning and the home is under police guard.

Police were seeking information about a 1998 purple Honda Accord, registration XC4771 and a black Subaru station wagon.

People were warned to not approach either vehicle but call 111.

If people had concerns or information to help with the investigation they can contact Christchurch Central Police Station on (03) 363 7400 or anonymously on 0800 555 111 .

- NZ Herald