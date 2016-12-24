Children lucky to be alive after garage explosion in Auckland

Ben Hill is a reporter for The New Zealand Herald

Three children are lucky to be alive after an explosion in Auckland which blew out a garage door and destroyed a brand new BMW.

A Fire Service spokesman told the Herald they were called out to a fire on Taumata Rd at 2.30pm, when the garage was "fully ablaze".

Four fire crews attended, and one firefighter burned his hands and had to be treated.

A teenager and two young girls under five were above the garage in the top storey of their house in Taumata Rd, Sandringham, Fairfax reported, and a brand new BMW four-wheel-drive was destroyed.

A Fire Service inspector told Fairfax the girls probably wouldn't have survived if they weren't able to flee the house.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

- NZ Herald