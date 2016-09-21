2:28pm Wed 21 September
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Three men charged in Hamilton murder investigation

Brent Paul Brown was found dead at a house on Poaka Ave in Dinsdale on August 31.
Brent Paul Brown was found dead at a house on Poaka Ave in Dinsdale on August 31.

Three men have been charged over the death of Hamilton man Brent Paul Brown.

The three men, aged 47, 46 and 27, have all been charged with murder and will appear in Hamilton District Court this afternoon.

Brown, 45, was found dead at a house in Poaka Ave in Dinsdale on August 31.

Police continue to appeal for sightings of a red Ford Fairmont, registration WN5324, and said anyone found to have been concealing the car may be committing a criminal offence.

Anyone who sees the car, or knows its whereabouts, is asked to contact Hamilton Police on 07 858 6200.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2016, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 21 Sep 2016 14:28:53 Processing Time: 380ms