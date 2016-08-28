Video shows police pushing teen off bike

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

A police officer has been captured apparently pushing a teenager off his bike and up against a fence in a video that's going viral on Facebook.

The clip shows a group of teenagers walking along the footpath in Mangere with a couple of the group on bikes with large speakers when a marked police car pulls over.

Two officers get out of the car, approach one of the teens on the bikes and one officer pushes him off, knocking the bike to the ground.

The uniformed officer then pushes the teen up against a chain-mail fence while his friends ask whether the one holding the phone is recording.

"It's recording, it's recording."

Someone says: "What the heck, gee? Aww gee, that's sad. He didn't do anything."

Posted on Saturday night, the two and a half minute video has already been viewed more than 25,000 times, been shared by 525 people and almost 800 people have liked it.

One of the teens in the group, Matthew Lamar, wrote on the post that a woman said she would ring the police so they ran down the street and hid.

A cop who caught up to him told him to "hurry home" so he started biking away.

Matthew said the police officer came back as they were going home in a group and again said to go home.

The teen said he swore at the cop under his breath which was when he got out of the police car and "threw me down off the bike then picked me up and threw me against the fence and cuffed me".

A police spokeswoman said they'd been made aware of the video and were looking into the circumstances surrounding it.

"Until the full picture is established, we are unable to comment on what may have taken place," the spokeswoman said.



"It is important to note that as this video appears to start part-way through communication between police and the young person, the full context and circumstances leading up to the event are still yet to be determined."

- NZ Herald