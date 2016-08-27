Mysterious disappearance of Kiwi Michael Huria in Western Australia sparks massive search

A Kiwi man is missing in Western Australia in mysterious circumstances.

A massive search has been launched for Michael Junior Huria, 23, who was last seen in Ellenbrook, Perth on Monday when he left his home about 4.15am.

He failed to return home and was reported missing. Police are investigating whether his disappearance is linked to reports of a car hitting a pedestrian in the area.

Search and rescue crews, police horses and a helicopter have been called in to assist, the Herald Sun reported.

His vehicle, a white Mitsubishi Triton, was located on Wednesday but Huria has not been heard from. His disappearance is out of character and police have concerns for his welfare.

"Inquiries into his whereabouts continued overnight and the search has escalated this morning with police horses, State Emergency Service volunteers and a police helicopter being called in to assist with the search," police said in a statement.

The RAC rescue helicopter is also helping with the search.

Huria, who is believed to have links with Wellington and Hawke's Bay, also uses the surname Sullivan.

It is believed he was wearing a white shirt, blue shorts (possibly denim) and was not wearing shoes.

Police said that as part of their investigation they were reviewing a report received on Monday night about an incident in which a woman believed her car may have hit a pedestrian near Great Northern Highway and Apple Street in Upper Swan, the Herald Sun reported.

"The driver ... believed her car and the pedestrian made contact. Despite inquiries at the time the pedestrian was not located," police said.

Acting Inspector Phil Bonner said it was out of character for Mr Huria to go missing.

Bonner urged anyone who may have picked up any hitchhikers in the area to call police.

The woman who believed she may have struck a pedestrian on Monday night was assisting police.

"She's obviously distressed about the whole incident," he said.

"She's done the right thing, she's stopped and contacted police and we are conducting inquiries with her."

