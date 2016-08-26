$100,000-plus in stolen goods recovered

By - Hawkes Bay Today

More than $100,000 of stolen goods have been recovered.

Police found a large amount of stolen property which had been taken in burglaries across the wider Hawke's Bay area following a search warrant at an address in Ngatarawa Road, Hastings yesterday.

It consists of large numbers of construction building materials, tradespeople's tools and trailers, all valued in excess of $100,000.

Police have been able to reunite some goods engraved with names to their owners.

Investigators are now trying to return items to their owners. Police estimate there were about 40 victims.

Items currently being held by Police include a brand new kitchen, circular saws, nail guns, timber, a set of windows, bags of plaster, scaffolding, electrical wires, and dive tanks.

The property was recovered from a house, sheds and a shipping container at a single site.

The investigation started when an officer spotted a suspicious amount of property.

A team effort from a number of staff resulted in the discovery and the recovery of the construction materials and tools.

A man has been charged in relation to some of the stolen the property and is due to appear in the Hastings District Court next week. It is likely he will face a number of charges.

People with any enquiries relating to the recovered property can contact the Hawke's Bay Tactical Crime Unit on 06 873 0561.