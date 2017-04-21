1:44pm Fri 21 April
Can you find the odd leaf out? Optical illusion challenges eagle-eyed players to spot the rogue shape in the foliage

Released to mark Earth Day this weekend, this puzzle challenges eagle-eyed players to spot the oddly shaped leaf in the tree's bright green foliage.
Sometimes it's hard to see the wood for the trees — but in the case of this optical illusion, it's a single leaf that's proving elusive.

Its creators at switchmybusiness.com say they included one leaf shaped like a "foot" in the "ocean" of leaves on its branches, to highlight how important it is to be aware of the footprint we leave on planet Earth.

So can you spot it?

Were you able to spot the single rogue shape among the identical leaves?

It has been circled in white below if you're still struggling.

- Daily Mail

