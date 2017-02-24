Man goes viral after sending text to the wrong person

By news.com.au

It's the golden rule of texting: never, ever send the wrong message to the wrong person.

A university student who thought he'd secured a night of passion with a girl he fancied was left red-faced after he sent her an incredibly unfortunate message.

It started out nicely enough, with the student asking her what she was up to, reports news.com.au.

Other than the fact that he greeted her with "Ayeee", which should have been an immediate red flag, this isn't too bad.

But, uh, here's the full conversation:

We're really not sure what's worse here.

The fact that he texted the wrong person when it's such an easily avoidable mistake?

Or the fact that he really went all-out, earnestly capitalising on the "BALLS DEEP BRO"?

OR was it the fact that millions of people have now seen it since it went viral?

Continued below.

The post has racked up over 25,000 retweets and 95,000 likes since it was posted to Twitter.

Oh, and there was a brief but excellent follow-up:

The moral of the story, kids, is to always make sure you're texting the right person.

We have a feeling this guy won't be looking to get out for a while.

Credit: Twitter / @killermarecat

- news.com.au