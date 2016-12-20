7:07am Sun 25 December
Can you spot Santa in this festive scene?

By Esra Gurkan

Can you spot Santa hiding among the crowd at this Christmas party. Photo / Playbuzz
Finding Santa in this picture is more difficult than finding a Secret Santa present for someone you don't like at work.

The latest tricky teaser from Playbuzz is an internet hit as puzzled users are required to seek out the man in red in a busy Christmas scene.

The hunt is particularly tricky as party-goers make it almost impossible to see St Nick.


However those with a keen eye should be able to spot Santa peeking out from behind an igloo near the Christmas pudding.

The Internet is awash with a bounty of Christmassy puzzles now that we're in the throes of the holiday season.

Candy canes, stockings, tinsel and fairy lights scrambled together on a highly decorated tree make a girft voucher difficult to spot.

Can you spot the gift voucher hidden in the Christmas tree? Photo / zeek.me
But if you look closely at the bottom left-hand corner of the tree there's a tiny corner of a voucher just visible amongst the tinsel and baubles.

Spotting the toy robot in the toy factory was quite the challenge for some.

With elves hard at work on a production line, the puzzle was much more difficult than people originally thought.

The gift card is spotted near the bottom left corner of the Christmas tree. Photo / zeek.me
Teddy bears, jack-in-the-boxes, dolls houses, and toy planes, submarines and tanks are all trundling along the conveyer belt, making the robot fiendishly tricky to spot.

Can you spot the robot hidden in this toy factory? Photo / RS Components
The robot is spotted on the bottom right corner. Photo / RS Components
Of course we can't sum-up Christmas mind-benders without mentioning Dolly.

In this eye-popping puzzle there is a solitary doll waiting to be found.

This latest brainteaser wants you to try and spot the children's toy hidden among the teddies, dinosaurs, trains, cars and spaceships... so can you spot the doll? Photo / Channel Mum
Hidden among an enormous glut of teddies, dinosaurs, trains, cars and spaceships, Dolly was actually a bit of a pain in the neck to discover.

The red circle left of the centre of the image reveals the hidden doll. Photo / Channel Mum
Another favourite is the lost Good King Wenceslas of the famed Christmas carol.

A spokesman for Optical Express, who created the puzzle, said: "Having good vision won't necessarily help you solve our mind-melting puzzle, but it will give you a head start."

In the popular carol, Good King Wenceslas and his page head out into the snow to deliver winter fuel to a poor villager but the monarch finds himself lost. Can you spot him? Photo / Optical Express
The monarch is so well-hidden that he is almost impossible to spot until you look closely at the centre left of the puzzle, circled. Photo / Optical Express
- Daily Mail

