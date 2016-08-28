Married teens trolled over 'homeless' video

A married teen couple have told the dramatic story of how they became "homeless" in a YouTube clip ... and they're quickly becoming the most mocked people on the internet.

Unless you're a 14-year-old girl who's super interested in contouring, there's a chance you don't know who these shiny shiny people are.

The perfectly named Brianna Joy White, 18, is a beauty vlogger with more than 21k followers on Twitter and 44.7k on Instagram (where she references the Philippians 4:13 bible passage in her profile "I can do all this through Him who gives").

Her husband Jaelin White is a real estate investor.

The bright-eyed pair decided to move to the Edgewater area of Chicago to pursue business opportunities (they've both just graduated high school in Arizona).

Anyway, things didn't go to plan, you guys! They had a shocking time on their first day in the area. So much so that they packed up and moved out that evening, even though they just bought a bunch of stuff from Ikea.

They tell their tale in the YouTube clip titled "THE REASON WE'RE HOMELESS" ... with a pretty sleek granite-benched kitchen in the background.

I won't give away any more spoilers because they do a darn good job of telling the story themselves. In a very earnest manner. It's almost like a parody.

The clip has been viewed more than one million times.

Continued below.

Related Content Get Sorted: Wonderfully flawed Lamborghini unveils incredible Centenario Roadster, but you can't buy one Cartoon: Filipaina - 'I'm in Rio for inspiration'

Strap in:

There are so many highlights here that it's hard to know where to start.

• Jaelin's constant hair flicking (the one at 7.18 is the best - he almost dislocates his neck).

• His utter disbelief that someone would want to punch him in the mouth.

• The number of times Brianna drops into conversation that they have a Volkswagon Jetta.

• The intricate, intricate detail (such as the fact they need to tell us that tickets for the train cost "like $5 for the both of us").

Then after all that Brianna comes to the conclusion that it was just all part of God's plan lol.

At the end of the clip Brianna and Jaelin encourage viewers to share their own scary stories in the comments section. This probably seemed like a good idea at the time, but comments have now been disabled, presumably because they were spectacularly trolled.

But that's okay! Because we always have Twitter for some good ol' fashioned feedback ...

@BriannaJoyWhite you and your husband are terrible. Please don't come back to Chicago. — Jeremy Scheuch (@jeremyscheuch) August 21, 2016

@BriannaJoyWhite @YouTube otherwise known as "Local Man Foils Gentrifying Couple" — Dani Deahl (@danideahl) August 21, 2016

@BriannaJoyWhite @YouTube Right. Stainless steel and granite countertops homeless. The struggle is real for privileged little white kids. — Heather (@Faith_Nomad) August 20, 2016

One viewer on Facebook wrote "holy cringey waste of precious time" and another simply said "this is why the terrorists hate us."

- news.com.au