He's known for his paleo way and as one half of the judging team on reality show My Kitchen Rules, but fans will get to see a different side to Pete Evans as part of a tour of his farm.

In a special segment for Australian TV show Better Homes and Gardens, Pete Evans will give viewers a special behind-the-scenes tour of the farm in far north NSW.

A birdseye view of the Pete Evans farm. Photo / Channel 7

Evans, along with his wife Nicola Watson, bought the 10-hectare farm in 2015 for a rumoured $1.2 million ($1.3 million).

The property, which includes two residences, three dams, a chicken coop and vegetable garden, is surrounded by green paddocks and a barn for the family's horses.

Pete Evans grows his own herbs and vegetables. Photo / Channel 7

Evans and Watson tied the knot at the property, located in Round Mountain, in 2016 after previously living in Sydney's eastern suburbs.

Aside from the two residences on the property, Evans also had a shed converted into a two bedroom granny flat with an open plan layout.

Pete Evans with his bee hive, where he collects around 10-20L of honey a year. Photo / Channel 7

The segment, which will appear on Friday night's episode of the lifestyle program with Joanna Griggs, shows the pair walking around the farm and learning about how his young family live off the land.

The first stop for Evans is a look at his oversized chicken coop, where the pair discuss his decision to relocate to the country.

"We love it ... we absolutely love the open air, the space, being on the land," he explained.

"We have been here a few years ... it's hard to describe until you've experienced it. It's calming, it's energetic and as a chef growing your own food as a family and teaching your kids ... I'm learning all the time."

Evans, who has two daughters Indii and Chilli, is no stranger to controversy.

In 2016, cancer experts expressed concern when the 45-year-old posted to his official Facebook telling followers he doesn't use sunscreen.

When asked what he uses for protection against the sun, Mr Evans replied with "generally nothing", claiming people who use "normal" sunscreen are just covering themselves in "poisonous chemicals".

He wrote: "The silly thing is people put on normal chemical sunscreen then lay out in the sun for hours on end and think that they are safe because they have covered themselves in poisonous chemicals which is a recipe for disaster as we are witnessing these days.

"We need to respect the sun but not hide from it either as it is so beneficial for us, but use common sense.

"The goal is always never to burn yourself."

Several weeks later, the paleo advocate and author was in hot water again after advising an osteoporosis sufferer should ditch dairy because it 'removes calcium' from bones.

During another Facebook Q&A, the woman asked for help in managing the condition. Mr Evans suggested she remove dairy from her diet.

"I would strongly suggest removing dairy and eating the paleo way as calcium from dairy can remove calcium from your bones," he wrote.

Doctors have previously expressed concern over Evans's grand claims about the health benefits of the paleo diet, which involves cutting out carbohydrates, grains, legumes and dairy while eating large quantities of meat, poultry, fish, eggs, fruit and vegetables.

Evans has said this "caveman" style of eating could help shrink tumours, lead to cancer remissions, assist in treating autism and stop asthma.