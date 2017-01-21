Football: Chris Wood finds net twice in loss

Two goals from Kiwi footballer Chris Wood wasn't enough to topple Barnsley as Leeds went down 3-2.

Barnsley scored all three of their goals within a nine minute stretch to steal victory in the Championship derby.

Wood scored his 18th and 19th goals of the season, the first a tap-in to give Leeds an early advantage, the second a late strike from the penalty spot.

A goal on the stroke of halftime from Barnsley saw teams enter the second half at 1-1, and two rapid goals saw Wood's side quickly fall behind 3-1.

Wood's 68th minute strike gave Leeds more than 20 minutes to find an equaliser but it never materialised.

Leeds coach Garry Monk expressed that his team are disappointed by the frustrating loss.

"In the second half they get two quick goals and from our point of view they're poor goals to concede.

"We've been playing at such a high standard so we will have this odd game now and then where we don't perform at our usual high levels."

Wood's scoring burst follows reports of interest from Premier League sides West Ham and Sunderland, who can snag the Kiwi after an NZ$25.4m price tag was established by his club.