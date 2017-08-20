Jay-Z says Kanye West's rant against him last year hurt him because he brought his wife Beyoncé into it.

Jay Z made his comments on the Rap Radar podcast on the rapper's streaming service TIDAL, marking his first remarks about Kanye's rant and his first interview since the June 30 release of his album 4:44.

Rapper Jay-Z, singer Beyonce and rapper Kanye West. Photo / Getty Rapper Jay-Z, singer Beyonce and rapper Kanye West. Photo / Getty

The music mogul, 47, was asked by podcast hosts Elliott Wilson and Brian B.Dot Miller about his song Kill Jay Z, which features the lyrics:

"I know people backstab you, I feel bad too / But this 'F***k everybody' attitude ain't natural / But you ain't the same, this ain't KumbaYe / But you got hurt because you did cool by 'Ye / You gave him 20 million without blinkin' / He gave you 20 minutes on stage, f***k was he thinkin'? / 'F***k wrong with everybody?' is what you sayin' / But if everybody's crazy, you're the one that's insane."

Advertisement

"It's not even about a Kanye diss," Jay Z insisted. "It's not a diss, I'm talking to myself the whole time."

Jay-Z (L) and Beyonce pose backstage at the adidas Originals x Kanye West YEEZY SEASON 1 fashion show. Photo / Getty Jay-Z (L) and Beyonce pose backstage at the adidas Originals x Kanye West YEEZY SEASON 1 fashion show. Photo / Getty

Last November, Kanye unleashed an onstage rant about Jay Z and Beyonce at a concert, pleading with Jay Z to call him and accusing Beyoncé of refusing to perform at this 2016 MTV Video Music Awards unless her Formation video beat him and Drake to win Video of the Year.

Soon afterwards, Kanye then cancelled the remainder of his Saint Pablo tour and checked