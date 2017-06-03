Watch: Black Seeds' amazing performance

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Between recording sessions for their long awaited sixth album, the Black Seeds still found time to tour Brazil for the first time - playing four shows in Sao Paulo, Curitiba and Porto Alegre.

Now, on the eve of their US/Canadian tour, the long established South Pacific reggae-soul legends (well, two of them anyway) dropped into Parachute Music Studios to record their version of another iconic Kiwi reggae masterpiece.

Barnaby Weir and Ned Ngatae provide a fresh take on Katchafire's Get Away for the last day of NZ Music Month 2017.

This is the last time you'll see them on NZ soil for a while as they head off to attend to their Canadian fans with a sold out show in Vancouver and a headlining spot at Victoria BC Ska Festival. The band has always stressed that they focus a lot of energy on their live shows, and this tour will be no different.

Weir says, "We've got our own specific South Pacific flavour that they wouldn't have heard before." If that's true, they're sure to hear it now, as The Black Seeds continue to reach new audiences the world over the same way they always have - by doing it their own way.

- NZ Herald