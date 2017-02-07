Temuera Morrison to romance Nicole Kidman as Aquaman's dad in new superhero movie

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Temuera Morrison's new role will take him somewhere far away and mystical - and no, it's not Guatemala.

The Kiwi actor has signed up to star in DC Comics' big screen adaptation of Aquaman.

He will play the father of Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman, played by former Game of Thrones actor Jason Momoa. His mother will be played by Nicole Kidman.

The Oscar-winning Australian is in negotiations to play Atlanna, Curry's Atlantean mother who finds love on dry land.

It won't be much of a stretch for Kidman to fall in love with a Kiwi, given she is married to New Zealand-born singer Keith Urban.

It is the latest blockbuster role for Morrison, who has carved a niche for himself in big budget movies.

It won't even be the first time he has played father to classic characters.

He is best known for his role as Jango Fett in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, where he played Boba Fett's father.

The former Shortland Street actor recently voiced Moana's father in the hit Disney animation.

Morrison previously took on superhero duties for the DC universe when he played Abin Sur in Green Lantern, which was directed by Kiwi Martin Campbell and co-starred Taika Waititi.

Aquaman tells the story of Arthur Curry, the King of Atlantis who can control ocean-based animals and breathe under water.

Widely seen as a joke character, Curry has been reinvented in recent years to become more serious and deal with political issues.

Momoa first appeared in the role in Batman v Superman, and will next be seen in Justice League, Part One later this year before his solo outing.

Other cast members include Amber Heard as Curry's wife, Mera, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson and The Get Down star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as villain The Black Manta.

Aquaman starts filming in Australia in April, and will be released November 2018.

- NZ Herald