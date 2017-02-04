CNN accidentally tweets that Faith Hill and Notorious BIG are releasing a duet album

CNN on Friday had an embarrassing gaffe, mixing up country star Faith Hill with R&B songstress Faith Evans in a tweet reporting on a posthumous collaboration with The Notorious B.I.G, the Daily Mail reports.

The network tweeted: 'Faith Hill is releasing an album of duets with The Notorious B.I.G., 20 years after his murder' adding a link to a story and a split shot of Evans and the late Mo Money Mo Problems rapper, who was gunned down at the age of 24 on March 9, 1997 in Los Angeles.

Faith Hill is releasing an album of duets with The Notorious B.I.G, 20 years after his murder https://t.co/AFZrE2RnjG pic.twitter.com/XBzxS8wejv — CNN (@CNN) 3 February 2017

Hill, 49, responded to the CNN blunder, tweeting, "This sounds awesome!" with a happy face emoji, while Evans quoted the mistaken communication with an emoji of a pair of eyes, presumably signifying her shock at the viral blunder. They later fixed the error.

This sounds awesome! https://t.co/jzmyUHKaxU — Faith Hill (@FaithHill) 3 February 2017

The album, which will be called The King & I, is slated to go on sale May 19, which precedes the anniversary of the rap standout's May 21, 1972 birthday.

The Notorious B.I.G., whose real name was Christopher Wallace, married Evans nine days after meeting her in 1994.

Evans said in a statement Friday that she had previously spoken with the rapper's mother Voletta Wallace about a musical collaboration along the lines of Natalie Cole's famed 1991 duet with her late father Nat King Cole, Unforgettable.

"Knowing the love that B.I.G. had for [his children] Tyanna & Ceejay, I feel it's my duty to uphold & extend his legacy, especially his musical contributions," said Evans, who won a Grammy for her collaboration with Sean Combs - then known as Puff Daddy - on the 1997 memorial single for the rapper, I'll Be Missing You.

"This project is my creative reflection of the love we had & the bond we will always have," Evans said. "I'm elated to share this musical journey with our fans!"

Evans said that the forthcoming album would also feature vocals from Snoop Dogg, Lil' Kim, Busta Rhymes, among others.

The CNN error even opened the door for Evans to invite Hill to do a duet for the album.

She wrote, with emojis of a flame and a laughing face, "Up for a bonus duet, Ms. Hill? #Faith #TKAI."

Name the time and the place! https://t.co/oeGuqS8itf — Faith Hill (@FaithHill) 4 February 2017

