NCIS star Pauley Perrette has lashed out at fans saying 'You don't know me'

NCIS star Pauley Perrette has hit back at fans after they attacked her for speaking out about Donald Trump.

During Monday's SAG awards, many stars - including, Ashton Kutcher, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Simon Halberg and more - used their time on stage to speak out against Trump's executive order banning citizens of Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia from the United States.

Proud to be an actor tonight #SAGawards Even though some of you think our jobs eliminate us from loving our country and having an opinion. — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) January 30, 2017

READ MORE:

• Sir David Attenborough stopped by NZ customs

• Stars single and ready to mingle at the Nines

Afterward, Perrette tweeted: "Proud to be an actor tonight #SAGawards Even though some of you think our jobs eliminate us from loving our country and having an opinion."

"Out Of Touch Celebrities Opinions being shoved down my throat" WHAT? You don't know me! I'm overwhelmed with sorrow doing as much as I can — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) January 30, 2017

Someone commented against "out of touch celebrities' opinions being shoved down my throat", and Perrette hit back - hard.

"What? You don't know me! I'm overwhelmed with sorrow doing as much as I can," she wrote. She then posted a longer message about her personal circumstances to make her point.

Continued below.

Related Content SAG Awards 2017 live updates: Hollywood fires back at President Donald Trump at the SAG Awards Stars hit the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet Rihanna and Azealia Banks post phone numbers in epic Instagram feud

She wrote: "You think my thoughts don't matter because I'm an actor? I had thoughts when I worked for a car lot, taco bell, was a bartender, and worked as a cook assistant in the bottom of a boat in a foot of dirty fish water...You think I'm not a regular human? If it impresses you, I also cum laude graduated in sociology, psychology and criminal science and wanted to be FBI, my dream.

"My (very republican) dad is in the ER and I'm terrified because I love him so much, politics doesn't stop my daddy love, I'm his little kid scared to death right now. My dog is in intense surgery and rehab. And I'm scared. My boss Gary died suddenly and his memorial was today and I miss him and it [sucks]. Three of my friends died this year. Does this seem like 'celebrity problems?'"

Ok... you want my truth? You got it. If you don't get this, please unfollow and leave me be: pic.twitter.com/LIk2L0l0yk — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) January 30, 2017

She added: "I live in a shitty old house. Use my paycheck to help others however I can. I don't own anything of value...You have been fooled by an illusion of excess. Trumps, Kardashians, yes, some celebrities, that money means more than your soul (sic). But don't blame me. I don't believe in that shit. I believe in living simply, being honest, working hard, fighting injustice and God."

"My loving God, who would not be building walls, pulling people off planes, judging and punishing. But someone wants to play God. But you're not God. You are a power-hungry flawed, narcissist human who does not feel like we are all human," she wrote, apparently addressing Trump.

She concluded, "This is not my country. Not my constitution. This is not about the election, by the way. It's about what's happening now...You chose an insane dictator who just wants to win, and is nuts and doesn't give a shit about you. Just wants to rule the world."

She ended by quoting band Tears For Fears: "Everybody wants to rule the world". I sure don't. But someone should that has a heart and a soul."

- NZ Herald