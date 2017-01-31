8:45am Tue 31 January
The AM Show: TV3's replacement for Paul Henry gets an air date

Mark Richardson, Duncan Garner and Amanda Gillies, hosts of The AM Show.
A new show filling the void left by the departure of Paul Henry will debut on TV3 in two weeks.

The AM Show, which replaces the morning news show fronted by Paul Henry, will debut on February 13, TV3 confirmed.

It will be hosted by Duncan Garner alongside Amanda Gillies and Mark Richardson, and the network is promising "a whole new way to wake up".

"Expect the fast-paced, informative and entertaining start to the morning you've grown to love ... but we'll be a bit different too," said Garner.

"We've kept the best bits, made some exciting changes, and we think New Zealand is going to love it. I can't wait. We've got a fresh new look for the set, a new sound and a new vibe."

Other contributers to the show include Ollie Richie and Shannon Redstall in Auckland, Alice Wilkins in Christchurch and Mitch McCann in Wellington.

Aziz Al-Sa'afin will be the show's social media reporter, based in Auckland.

Henry departed his high profile morning slot on a high, having lifted ratings and forcing TVNZ to make wholesale changes to its competing Breakfast team.

In the meantime, best-of episodes of Paul Henry are airing on TV3.

- NZ Herald

