The stars of Hollywood are paying tribute to 'unflinching, eternal' John Hurt

Hollywood has taken to social media in force to pay tribute to the late John Hurt.

Among them, Natalie Portman - who co-starred with John, 77, in V for Vendetta and Jackie and paid an emotional tribute to him following his death after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

She said: "I'm so extremely sad to hear of John's passing. I was lucky enough to make two films with him - both of which were taken to the next level because of his performances. He was the most talented actor, and also a deeply good and funny and poetic and smart and warm human being. I send my love to his family at this terrible time, and join his fans in watching his films that we are lucky enough to have forever."

Jackie director Pablo Larraín added to Entertainment Weekly: "John was invincible. Unflinching. Eternal."

A number of other stars have also paid tribute to the star, with Mel Brooks tweeting: "I was terribly sad to learn of John Hurt's passing. He was truly a magnificent talent ... No one could have played The Elephant Man more memorably. He carried that film into cinematic immortality. He will be sorely missed. (sic)"

Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley alongside Hurt's wand-making alter-ego Garrick Ollivander in Harry Potter, simply wrote: "John Hurt. What an acting legend. Rest in peace dear Sir. Wand shopping won't be the same without you. (sic)"

John Hurt. What an acting legend. Rest in peace dear Sir. Wand shopping won't be the same without you ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/jRrRCX8PZv — Bonnie Wright (@thisisbwright) January 28, 2017

David Schneider starred alongside Hurt in 1999's You're Dead and said he was so taken by him he forgot his lines.

He wrote: "Sad re John Hurt. I was in a film with him and he was so mesmerising I kept forgetting to act and just watched him. A genius & lovely man (sic)"

Lost Boys star Kiefer Sutherland said: "My deepest sympathies to John Hurt's family friends and fans. He was a dear friend. (sic)"

My deepest sympathies to John Hurt's family, friends and fans. He was a dear friend. — Kiefer Sutherland (@RealKiefer) January 28, 2017

Sharon Stone said: "God speed to John Hurt, a legendary and good human being (sic)"

59-year-old screenwriter Richard E. Grant wrote: "So so sad to have lost such an extraordinary talent and friend. Sir John Hurt R.I.P. (sic)"

And Harry Potter fans took a moment to salute the the actor by raising their wands in the air at a theme park.

A moment to remember the talented John Hurt. pic.twitter.com/nd7ulGPidB — Harry Potter Film (@HarryPotterFilm) January 28, 2017

Here are a few more tweets from the stars:

It was terribly sad today to learn of John Hurt's passing. He was a truly magnificent talent. — Mel Brooks (@MelBrooks) January 28, 2017

Oh no. What terrible news. We've lost #JohnHurt as great on the stage, small screen and big. A great man & great friend of Norfolk & #NCFC — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) January 28, 2017

RIP John Hurt "Archibald u speak! One must never underestimate the healing power of hatred!" Montrose in Rob Roy — Axl Rose (@axlrose) January 28, 2017

John Hurt was one of the most powerful, giving, and effortlessly real actors I've ever worked with. Remarkable human being. U will be missed — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 28, 2017