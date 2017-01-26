John Goodman shows off dramatic weight loss

He overhauled his health and fitness in 2015 after becoming bored with 'wasting' his life. And John Goodman has certainly stuck to his new lifestyle almost two years down the road.

The 64-year-old actor - best known for his role as Roseanne Barr's portly husband Dan on her eponymous sitcom - looked slimmer than ever as he appeared on US TV show Live with Kelly, the Daily Mail reports.

John showed off his much lighter frame in a fitted suit as he chatted about his turn in Patriots Day, which focuses on the build-up and aftermath of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

The screen veteran looked happy and healthy as he chatted about playing the city's Commissioner Ed Davis, as well as his upcoming turn in the latest King Kong movie.

It's been over two years since John decided to take action over his ever-increasing waistline, adopting the Mediterranean diet and shifting over 100lbs.

At the time he decided to take action, he tipped the scales at 400lbs.

Speaking to People, he explained at the time that he was bored of sitting around and planning what he would eat next.

He said: "I know it sounds sappy, but it was a waste. It takes a lot of creative energy to sit on your ass and figure out what you're going to eat next ... I wanted to live life better."

He hired in the help of Mackie Shilstone - a revered health coach to the likes of Serena Williams - and cut out booze and sugar.

He even began working out six days a week, but admits he isn't giving Hollywood action stars a run for their money.

The funny man quipped in the interview: "I'm breaking a sweat but I'm not going nuts."

