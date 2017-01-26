JLo denied extension on a temporary restraining order

Jennifer Lopez no longer has a restraining order against a man who's allegedly been stalking her for years, and her own security team is reportedly to blame.

Lopez, 47, obtained a temporary restraining order against Tim McLanahan in early January after he'd been arrested for visiting her LA mansion without permission, forbidding him from going within 100 yards of the Jenny From the Block singer and her family.

A judge dismissed a request for a permanent restraining order against McLanahan, who Lopez's security detail claims has been following her from her Las Vegas residency to her home in Los Angeles, sending her unwanted gifts and trespassing on her property.

McLanahan was previously described as a transient with a criminal history of firearms violations and threats.

Lopez claimed she feared for her own safety, as well as that of her 8-year-old twins, Max and Emme.

Lopez's team skipped a court appearance on Tuesday, TMZ reports, because they couldn't find McLanahan to serve him with court documents, leading the request for a permanent protective order to be tossed.

- news.com.au