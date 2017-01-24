Will The Assignment be the most offensive movie of the year?

After the success of Transparent and Tangerine, you would think that the depiction of transgender people in entertainment had taken a huge step forward.
Apparently this movie didn't get the memo.
A trailer has dropped for Michelle Rodriguez's new movie, The Assignment, where she plays mob hitman Frank Kitchen.
When he kills the brother of a sadistic surgeon, played by three-time Oscar nominee Sigourney Weaver, the surgeon kidnaps Frank and forces him to undergo gender reassignment surgery.
This very real movie then follows Kitchen as she seeks revenge against the mob and the surgeon.
"This is your opportunity for redemption," the doctor says as the trailer opens on shots of Kitchen removing her bandages and screaming "NOOOOOOO!" at the sight of her new body.
The movie comes from Walter Hill, director of The Warriors and producer of the Alien franchise, and stars Golden Globe winners Tony Shalhoub and Anthony LaPaglia, all people who seemingly thought this was a good idea.
The movie was understandably panned upon its premiere at the Toronto Film Festival last year, though has inexplicably managed 22 per cent approval from Rotten Tomatoes.
Benjamin Lee of The Guardian described it as: "Tone-deaf in every possible way and made with such haphazard indolence that it feels as if it might have been made for an ambitious dare, [The Assignment] is a sewage-stained gift for bad movie fans."
The trans community called for a boycott when the film was first announced, one they would be well justified in getting.
There is, mercifully, no New Zealand release date yet for the movie.
Heheheh at TIFF promoting 'TomBoy A Revengers Tale' producers are convinced the new movie title should be re-assignment but I'll stick to the title I signed on to shoot... 'Tomboy'. It's in the B Movie genre, a culture shock pic, shot like a 'film Noir' graphic novel. I played a male assassin for four days in the movie, boy was that beard itchy. Then out revenge, a twisted Doctor played by Sigourney Weaver decides to take my character's manhood away with a sex change to teach him a lesson. I never felt more like a woman than when I played a man. For the rest of the film I was a man stuck in a newly operated sex changed body. I had fake boob covers to look like man implants & I wore a fake hairy 'mangina' which you can't really see cause they made it so hairy. In retrospect I'm I glad took the plunge, the industry seems to be running low on edgy creativity & 'real take a chance' controversy, sometimes it makes me want to scream, instead I did what I always do when I'm bored with the 'status quo', I shot crazy b movie Indy to express my frustration. I wish I had more than a few weeks to prepare for this flic, I would have gained a lot more weight, & we would have made some hairy arms to match my Mediterranean look. I feel that my skinny build sometimes comes off hermaphoditic in the film, especially when you add the crazy male chest for the nude sequences. Lol hope y'all will enjoy the flic sometime, when we sell it of course... It's interesting to say the least.