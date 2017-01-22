Copper pillows, a 12-hour fast and heated socks: Gwyneth Paltrow's unusual guide to 'clean sleeping'

She's the queen of bizarre fads, but if her strict regime of yoga, dieting and 'steaming' your nether regions gets too tiring, Gwyneth Paltrow has the answer for that, too - copper pillows, heated socks and a 12-hour fasting window.
They are all part of what the actress calls 'clean sleeping' - an attempt to secure at least seven or eight hours of good-quality shut-eye.
Indeed, the mother- of-two believes a good night's sleep can slow the ageing process and help maintain a healthy weight, writes Daily Mail.
'Call it vanity, call it health, but I know there's a huge correlation between how I feel and what I look like when I roll out of bed in the morning,' she says in a new book.
'I believe it should be your first priority - even before you think about your diet.'
It's news that will strike a chord with the third of Britons who admit they do not get enough sleep.
Ms Paltrow shares her formula in a book called Goop Clean Beauty.
It includes such tips as wearing heated socks to bed to regulate the temperature of your feet, sleeping on copper-infused pillowcases, and indulging in sessions of yoga nidra - a form of meditation reported to give you the benefits of sleep while awake.
The actress bans bedtime snacks and believes in a 12-hour fasting window, which means finishing dinner by 8pm and having breakfast at 8am.
To top it all off, Ms Paltrow's wellness adviser Dr Frank Lipman says taking a supplement of magnesium - known as 'nature's tranquilliser' - will help you nod off.