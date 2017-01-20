Malia Obama set for prestigious Hollywood internship

As the Obama family plans their life after the White House, sources reveal that Malia has landed a major summer internship in Hollywood, the Daily Mail reports.

She will be interning with the producer Harvey Weinstein before starting her first semester at Harvard, according to Page Six.

The 18-year-old already has some background in production, with experience working on sets of movies and TV shows.

She worked on the set of the HBO series Girls with Lena Dunham in 2015, reported Page Six. She also worked as a production assistant for the CBS show Extant with Halle Berry, which was produced by Steven Spielberg, and has had an internship at a fashion house that is unnamed.

Weinstein has credits in films like Shakespeare in Love, The King's Speech, and Pulp Fiction, and has been a substantial backer to Democratic candidates

She worked on the set of the HBO series Girls with Lena Dunham in 2015, reported Page Six.

She also worked as a production assistant for the CBS show Extant with Halle Berry, which was produced by Steven Spielberg, and has had an internship at a fashion house that is unnamed.



The internship she has lined up for this summer with Weinstein will add to her already bursting resume.

Malia's internship this summer will mark the end of her gap year, and transition her into starting her Freshman year at Harvard University where she will join the class of 2021.

- Daily Mail