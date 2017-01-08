I Met A Star: Eating hamburgers with the Rolling Stones

By Barbara Docherty

It was 1965 and I was 21 years of age. A friend who knew I loved Roy Orbison's music told me she could arrange an introduction as he was touring New Zealand with Ray Columbus.

True to her word she somehow managed to get me into a side door to the Auckland Town hall where I ended up sitting on my own in a rather dark room next to the stage awaiting my big moment.

Suddenly the room filled with six males, five from one of the supporting bands and their manager Harry M Miller.

The one sitting next to me grunted hello and asked my name. All I noticed was his large lips and that none of the band members looked anything like Roy Orbison.

Large lips introduced himself as Mick Jagger. The others - Keith, Brian, Bill and Charlie exchanged grunts and little else but told me they called themselves the Rolling Stones.

Mick said: "Get the lady a hamburger Harry". Soon I was sitting eating hamburgers and chatting with a group of young men soon to take the world by storm.

Totally oblivious to the significance of this moment until years later, the idea of getting their autographs at the time didn't even register on my radar.

Watching stage side that night, as the Rolling Stones performed (rather badly I thought) my only interest was in awaiting the appearance of the star performer Roy Orbison.

But to this day unfortunately the closest I have come to actually meeting Roy Orbison was chatting to his drummer.

Somehow my attention had been diverted to a lesser known group of young males whose names I had never heard of at the time.

I can however now say I dined with the Rolling Stones, at Mick Jagger's invitation.

