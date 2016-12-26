Christmas carol service accidentally prints Tupac Shakur's 'Hail Mary'

By Staff Writer

One of the largest Christmas Carol services in Sri Lanka has accidentally printed the lyrics to late rapper Tupac Shakur's vitriolic banger, Hail Mary, instead of the traditional Catholic prayer.

According to Pedestrian TV, the mishap occurred during a carol service at Colombo's Nelum Pokuna, which was attended by thousands of people.

The crowd opened their programmes to find possibly the world's first recorded incident of the word "p****" appearing in a Christmas service, along with expletives every second line.

"I ain't a killer, but don't push me," the lyrics go. "Revenge is like the sweetest joy next to gettin' p****."

The mistaken Hail Maryappeared in more than 1000 programmes for the event and images have gone viral across Sri Lankan Facebook.

The carol service was described as "a festival of music for peace and harmony" and was raising funds for "poverty alleviation projects".

The extremely wrong - but oh so right - Hail Mary lyrics go like this:

Continued below.

Related Content Watch NZH Local Focus: How to make a cricket bat How to fly business class for $8 Woman left with huge bill after Plenty of Fish date eats expensive meal - then flees

"Now pay attention: bless me please, Father, I'm a ghost.

"In these killing fields, Hail Mary, catch me if I go

"Let's go deep inside the solitary mind of a madman.

"Screams in the dark, evil lurks, enemies see me flee.

"Activate my hate, let it break to the flame.

"Set trip, empty out my clip, never stop to aim.

"Some say the game is all corrupt and f***** in this s***

"Stuck, n***** is lucky if we bust out this s***.

"Plus, Mama told me never stop until I bust a nut.

"F*** the world if they can't adjust, it's just as well, Hail Mary."

Tupac is set to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017, joining Pearl Jam, Yes, Journey, the Electric Light Orchestra and Joan Baez in receiving the honour.

- news.com.au