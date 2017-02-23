11:22am Fri 24 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Cricket rape trial: Scott Kuggeleijn found not guilty

Updated less than a minute ago
Scott Kuggeleijn has been found not guilty in Hamilton District Court. Photo / File
Scott Kuggeleijn has been found not guilty in Hamilton District Court. Photo / File

Northern Districts cricketer Scott Kuggeleijn is a free man after a jury found him not guilty of rape moments ago in the Hamilton District Court.

Family members in the dock burst into tears and applauded the not guilty verdict, after a nearly two-year battle to clear his name.

Kuggeleijn declined to comment outside the court but did say he was feeling "good" after the decision.

Family members also declined to comment but Kuggeleijn's mother, Jenny Scown, said as she left the court: "It's a good day."

- Newstalk ZB

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 24 Feb 2017 11:22:38 Processing Time: 12ms