Cricket rape trial: Scott Kuggeleijn found not guilty

Northern Districts cricketer Scott Kuggeleijn is a free man after a jury found him not guilty of rape moments ago in the Hamilton District Court.

Family members in the dock burst into tears and applauded the not guilty verdict, after a nearly two-year battle to clear his name.

Kuggeleijn declined to comment outside the court but did say he was feeling "good" after the decision.

Family members also declined to comment but Kuggeleijn's mother, Jenny Scown, said as she left the court: "It's a good day."

- Newstalk ZB