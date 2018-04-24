A new subdivision featuring bird-themed street names has taken flight in Rolleston.

Squawk St, Feather Place, Claw Place and Pallid Green are some of the quirky bird names to feature at the new Falcon's Landing subdivision, located off Lincoln-Rolleston Rd.

The subdivision's 35 new roads and four private right of ways names were presented to the district council for the final rubber-stamp last week.

But the names were not approved without ruffling a few feathers around the district council table.

District councillor Jeff Bland said: "Do we really want a Squawk St.''

Mayor Sam Broughton said the names come down to personal preference with the developers and the "wriggle room" the district council thinks it might have, doesn't often exist.

He said the alternative names provided ­ "Migratory" and "Territory" weren't much better.

The district council's asset manager Murray Washington said he has a

"good laugh" sometimes when he sees these names come through.

He said the names can be sent back to the developers for further consideration.

Mr Broughton told Cr Bland if he wanted Squawk St changed he needed to give a reason why.

Cr Bland responded: "Let's put it this way, would you like to live in as street called Squawk St? Honestly."

Mr Broughton said it

depended on what sort of house he was moving into and did not think the street name was important.

But Cr Bland retorted: "If they can't do better than that, I am surprised they have managed to subdivide that large area of land. Let's not let themselves down at the last post."

Cr Murray Lemon said since everyone else was having their "two cents worth," he said

unless it was going to cause danger because it confused emergency services or was offensive, he didn't have a problem with it.

"If they want to call it Squawk St and try sell some sections on it and find it difficult that is their business," he said.

District councillor Nicole Reid also raised her concerns the proposed name Barbary St was too similar to Bradbury Ave in Rolleston.

The road names were passed with Cr Bland and Cr Reid's vote recorded against the decision.

Weird street names from around the world

Weird names for streets and places around the world:

Jackass Lane –­ England

Old Guy Rd ­ – England

Bucket of Blood St –­ US

Frying Pan Rd –­ US

Roast Meat Hill Rd –­ US

Chicken Dinner Rd ­– US

Puddin' Ridge Rd –­ US

Anyhow Lane ­– US

Pillow Talk Court ­– US

