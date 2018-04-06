NZME's new property portal OneRoof is already receiving positive reviews from the industry.

The website was set up to provide property data and information to buyers, sellers, renters and home owners to enable better property decisions. According to industry commentators, it is likely to be a very serious player in the sector.

Alistair Helm, founder of property analysis and commentary site Properazzi said the platform was a welcome addition to a sector that had previously been dominated by a few players.

"The OneRoof platforms of website and mobile apps are superb," Helm said. "They are in my judgement better than either Trade Me or Realestate.co.nz and given the turmoil that seems to be inflicting the latter in terms of its 'new site' this competitor puts their efforts to shame."

Helm said the combination of diverse content, listings and property data as well as intuitive search functionality made the site a premium platform.

"I believe OneRoof could potentially be a very serious player in this market as early as this time next year."

Research shows 57 per cent of property buyers use up to four resources, and many websites, to research potential properties.

NZME chief digital officer Laura Maxwell earlier said OneRoof, which has been running in beta since December, was designed to deliver all things property - under one roof.

It has partnered up with CoreLogic to get property valuation information which banks use and the platform is free for users.

According to Helm, NZME's existing relationships with real estate agencies as well as its ability to leverage relevant content across its site would be a major advantage.

"These parties have been close for decades as the industry have been supportive advertisers in the NZ Herald and strong bonds exist across all the real estate companies," he said.

"I have to say as a user OneRoof is the best digital platform on the market today."

NZME owns the New Zealand Herald.