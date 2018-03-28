A Piha home nestled among ancient pohutukawa has claimed Home magazine's Home of the Year.

Designed by Herbst Architects, the Kawakawa House is situated on a challenging site, typical of the hilly terrain in West Auckland's coastal regions.

The home, propped up on concrete plinths, offers stunning views of the rugged Piha landscape.

"To make a house as good as this takes enormous skill, a sympathetic client and the guts to know what not to do," said Home editor Simon Farrell-Green in announcing the winner.

Advertisement

This is not the first time Herbst Architects has claimed the title, having also won it 2012 and 2016.

Kawakawa Bach by Herbst Architects is shaped like a square doughnut, with a sheltered courtyard in the middle. Photo / Patrick Reynolds.

The house beat out six other abodes in the running for the 2018 edition of the competition.

• Read more: Home magazine's Home of the Year finalists

In the 23rd year of the awards, three judges toured from Piha to Hanmer to Akaroa to scope out the best of the country's architecture.

Farrell-Green said he was "amazed" by the standard of architecture and design that was showcased in the details, and thought put into each entry.

"There were some obvious trends across the homes we visited this year, including but not limited to, the resurgence of courtyards, homes built for quiet retreat, a sense of home within an urban environment, lavish attention to detail and the demise of the garage."