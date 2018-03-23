Passengers at a new Qantas transit lounge in Perth will be able to limber up before flights with in yoga and stretching classes before and after flights.

The lounge has been opened to coincide with the airline's inaugural Perth-London service, a marathon 17-hour plus flight which takes off early tomorrow morning (NZT) and will be the first regular link between Australia and Britain.

The international transit lounge is for eligible passengers - those in business class, certain frequent flyer schemes or by invitation. It also features jet lag-reducing lights and an outdoor terrace with a barbecue.

The wellbeing studio offers stretching and breathing classes focusing on ''mindfulness and getting the body moving.''

Advertisement

Classes will be held every 15 minutes pre and post flight with a yoga teacher from a leading Perth leading spa.

The classes will be based on customers' needs such as ''calming and grounding'' sequences for those departing on the flight to London and stretches to loosen and invigorate muscles for those arriving in Perth.

Bathrooms feature light therapy in the shower suites to help adjust the body clock.

Customers can activate bright light via a switch for 15 minute sessions.

Motion graphic explaining the world's longest flights. Motion Graphic / Nathan Meek

The airline says light therapy is intended to accelerate the adjustment of the body clock to the destination time zone, increase alertness and combat the effects of jet lag

Australian Industrial designer David Caon and SUMU design are behind the lounge, in consultation with the University of Sydney's Charles Perkins Centre using a scientific approach to wellness.

A refresh area provides hydrating face products.

Passengers in the 141 seat lounge can dine in an open-air terrace with a BBQ serving gourmet dishes by well known Australian chef Neil Perry.

A ''hydration station'' serves drinks including fruit-infused water, sparkling water and tisane (herbal tea)

Qantas head of customer product and service, Philip Capps, said an emphasis on wellness in the lounge design was a whole new approach to long-haul travel.

"We've brought together some of Australia's best culinary, design and scientific minds to create a lounge experience that will help set our customers up to feel better throughout their journey," said Capps.

Charles Perkins Centre professor of sleep medicine, Peter Cistulli, said the goal was to enhance the passenger travel experience and optimise wellbeing.

"We've worked with the University of Sydney's School of Physics to create an airline-first bespoke body clock intervention using bright light to help kick start the adjustment of customers' body clocks. Applying light at appropriate times helps reduce the effects of jet lag," he said.

The coffee bar in the new Qantas transit lounge in Perth. Photo / Supplied

The centre has also worked with Qantas on the menu and timing of the food and drinks service on the Perth to London route, cabin lighting design and temperature in the cabin of the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

The flight will be the longest by a Dreamliner - which also has jet lag-busting features such as being pressurised to a lower altitude. By distance is the second longest in the world, behind the Auckland-Doha service flown by Qatar Airways.

• Alex Robertson travelled courtesy of Qantas