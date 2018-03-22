Only 17 of the nearly 5000 submissions are in support of a proposed broiler chicken farm just outside Dargaville.

Northland Regional Council received 2458 submissions with seven in support while 2234 were lodged with the Kaipara District Council and only 10 were in favour of the farm.

Tegel wants to set up a broiler chicken farm at Arapohue with a capacity to stock up to 1.3 million chickens and employ 28 people.

Public submissions closed on March 7 and NRC has yet to appoint hearing commissioners.

Advertisement

The councils will organise joint hearings before the commissioners, who will make a final decision on Tegel's proposal.

NRC received 2007 submissions from an online submission platform www.toko.org.nz, set up by Greenpeace for either groups or individuals to make representation to the environment watchdog.

Of the nearly 5000 submissions received by both councils, 344 submitters wish to appear before the hearing commissioners.

Legally, submitters have a right to withdraw their wish to be heard anytime.

Both councils last month rejected a written request by Arapohue resident Carol Donovan on behalf of those opposed to Tegel's plan that the deadline for public submissions be extended.

A protest march was organised in Dargaville town by the Dargaville Chicken Farm Community Information Group three weeks ago following four public meetings where locals were urged to lodge their submissions.

Residents of Mititai and Whakahara Rds in Arapohue are mostly concerned about the smell and possible devaluation of their properties if the broiler chicken farm was set up.